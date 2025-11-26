Jahmyr Gibbs is 3 TDs away from Barry Sanders’ NFL record for a player’s first 3 seasons

Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs scored three touchdowns on Sunday. If he scores three on Thanksgiving, he’ll match something only Barry Sanders has done in NFL history.

Gibbs, who is in his third NFL season, has 44 career touchdowns. Sanders scored 47 touchdowns in the first three seasons of his career. That’s the most in NFL history for any player in his first three seasons.

The Lions still have six more games this season, so Gibbs is highly likely to score at least four more touchdowns and top Sanders’ record.

The only other players in NFL history with more touchdowns in their first three seasons than Gibbs has are also in the Pro Football Hall of Fame: Earl Campbell scored 45 touchdowns in his first three seasons, while Eric Dickerson and Gale Sayers each scored 46.