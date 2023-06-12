Jahmyr Gibbs: Nick Saban had us practice full pads in the heat, in the NFL they don’t try to kill us

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

AUTO: JUL 01 NASCAR Cup Series Grant Park 220
Chicago Street Race Cup starting lineup
Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio - Saturday_ July 1_ 2023_Large Image Without Watermark_m86084.jpg
Mid-Ohio starting lineup: Colton Herta wins pole; Graham Rahal on the front row for first time in four years
AUTO: JUN 24 NASCAR Cup Series Ally 400
Ryan Blaney credits doctor for recovery from Nashville crash

Top Clips

nbc_golf_ussord3_230701.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 3
nbc_golf_strickerkellyintv_230701.jpg
Stricker, Kelly enjoy competing against each other
nbc_moto_redbudehl_230701.jpg
Highlights: Deegan, Lawrence score wins at RedBud

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

AUTO: JUL 01 NASCAR Cup Series Grant Park 220
Chicago Street Race Cup starting lineup
Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio - Saturday_ July 1_ 2023_Large Image Without Watermark_m86084.jpg
Mid-Ohio starting lineup: Colton Herta wins pole; Graham Rahal on the front row for first time in four years
AUTO: JUN 24 NASCAR Cup Series Ally 400
Ryan Blaney credits doctor for recovery from Nashville crash

Top Clips

nbc_golf_ussord3_230701.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 3
nbc_golf_strickerkellyintv_230701.jpg
Stricker, Kelly enjoy competing against each other
nbc_moto_redbudehl_230701.jpg
Highlights: Deegan, Lawrence score wins at RedBud

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Jahmyr Gibbs: Nick Saban had us practice full pads in the heat, in the NFL they don’t try to kill us

  
Published June 12, 2023 12:28 AM
FZj_RPLfGkUA
June 5, 2023 08:47 AM
Chris Simms tells Mike Florio how Jared Goff earned his highest spot on the Top 40 QB Countdown at No. 17 and why next season will be the ultimate test for him in Detroit.

The Lions took running back Jahmyr Gibbs out of Alabama in the first round of the 2023 NFL draft, and after getting a taste for what work is like in the NFL, Gibbs has concluded that it’s easier than at Alabama.

Gibbs was asked to compare an NFL practice with the practices Nick Saban ran at Alabama, and Gibbs said in the NFL the coaches are just trying to help you get better. Saban was trying to drive them to the brink.

“Saban, we’re probably hitting every day. Full pads, in the heat for two hours. Here, we get good work in, but they don’t try to kill us,” Gibbs said.

Gibbs is not the first former Alabama player to opine that practice is easier in the NFL . Saban is known for running a grueling strength and conditioning program and full-contact practices.

NFL players are represented by a union that has negotiated with the NFL about practice rules that limit how much work players are required to do in the offseason, and strictly limit contact in the offseason. College football players have no union and coaches have more freedom to run practices like drill sergeants.