Jake Elliott 29-yard field goal gives Eagles 27-0 lead in third quarter

Crazy things have happened in the NFL, but the Eagles are still in a dominant position midway through the third quarter.

Jakel Elliott connected on a 29-yard field goal to give the Eagles a 27-0 lead, capping the club’s first possession of the second half.

Philadelphia’s offense began at the 20-yard line after Matt Ariza’s punt bounced into the end zone for a touchback.

The Eagles started the drive trying to get Squon Barkley in some space with a swing pass, but it gained just 4 yards. Barkley then was stuffed for just 1 yard to bring up third-and-5.

That’s when quarterback Jalen Hurts found plenty of space for a scramble, running 16 yards for a first down at the Philadelphia 41-yard line.

On first-and-10, Hurts rolled to his right and found DeVonta Smith for a 6-yard gain. On second-and-4, Barkley finally got even a little room and shot up for a 10-yard gain to the Kansas City 43 for a first down.

Barkley got the ball again on the next play on a pitch to the right but was stopped for a 3-yard gain. On second-and-7, Hurts again got loose on a scramble up the middle, moving 14 yards to the Kansas City 26.

On first-and-10, Barkley caught a pass up the right sideline while falling, gaining 22 yards down to the 4-yard line.

After Barkley lost 2 yards on first-and-goal, he was stuffed for no gain on second down. But that’s also when Chris Jones went down and was examined on the field before going to the trainer’s table on the sideline. He was able to walk off the field under his own power.

On third-and-goal, Hurts was flushed to his right and tried to hit Smith in the end zone but the pass was too far out of bounds and incomplete.

Another Philadelphia snap infraction backed Jake Elliot’s field goal up to 29 yards. But he still connected to make the score 27-0 with 5:18 left in the third quarter.