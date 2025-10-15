Jake Matthews day-to-day after hurting ankle Monday

Falcons left tackle Jake Matthews has started 184 consecutive regular season games, but that streak is in some jeopardy heading into Week 7.

Matthews had to leave Monday night’s win over the Bills after injuring his ankle in the third quarter. On Tuesday, Falcons head coach Raheem Morris said that Matthews is considered day-to-day while noting that it would take a lot for him to miss a game.

“We know who he is,” Morris said, via Terrin Waack of the team’s website. “We know that he doesn’t miss something. We’ll just have to see. But I feel really positive about him and what happened based on not having any idea last night.”

Michael Jerrell took over for Matthews against Buffalo and would be in line to be the first player other than Matthews to start at left tackle for Atlanta since 2014.