Jalen Carter on spitting incident: “It won’t happen again”

Eagles defensive tackle Jalen Carter was ejected from Thursday night’s game before the first play from scrimmage, for spitting on Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott. Carter addressed the situation after the game with reporters.

“You know, it’s a mistake that happened on my side,” Carter said, via Jeff Neiburg of the Philadelphia Inquirer. “And just won’t happen again. So I feel bad just for my teammates and the fans out there. You know, I’m doing it for them. I’m doing it for family, also. But the fans, you know, they show the most love. You heard them out there. Just not being able to start the game and even finish the game, just fucked me up. Fucked me up bad. Won’t happen again.”

He said he wasn’t angry when the incident happened. While he stopped short of claiming he’d been provoked by Prescott, who spat on the ground before Carter and Prescott approached each other, Carter made general reference twice to the things that can be seen from the interaction.

Carter said he watched the game from the locker room, and that he shared insights with the other defensive linemen as to what he was seeing, while also expressing contrition to his teammates.

“I made a promise to them boys it won’t happen again,” Carter said.

Carter added that he was “super amped” to play.

“I was so ready,” Carter said. “But things went how it went. We just gotta focus on next week.”

The next question is whether he’ll be playing next week, when the Eagles face the Chiefs in Kansas City. He said he’ll deal with a potential suspension if he gets “that text or that call.”

For now, that question is in the hands of the league office, subject to Carter’s right to appeal any suspension he may receive.