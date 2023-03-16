Jalen Carter pleads no contest in connection with deadly crash, will get probation

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Xfinity car Chicago

Saturday Chicago Xfinity race: Start time, TV info, weather
FC Internazionale v Manchester City FC - UEFA Champions League Final 2022/23
Manchester City - Betting Preview
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
oly_atm1500_dllausanne_230630_1920x1080_2240090179835.jpg
Jakob Ingebrigtsen wins Lausanne Diamond League duel of world record holders

Top Clips

oly_atm1500_dllausanne_230630_1920x1080_2240090179835.jpg
Ingebrigtsen sets meet record in men’s 1500m
nbc_nas_chicagomapquiz_230630.jpg
Drivers attempt to draw the Chicago Street Course
nbc_nas_chicagotriviaquiz_230630.jpg
Drivers tackle Chicago trivia ahead of street race

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Xfinity car Chicago

Saturday Chicago Xfinity race: Start time, TV info, weather
FC Internazionale v Manchester City FC - UEFA Champions League Final 2022/23
Manchester City - Betting Preview
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
oly_atm1500_dllausanne_230630_1920x1080_2240090179835.jpg
Jakob Ingebrigtsen wins Lausanne Diamond League duel of world record holders

Top Clips

oly_atm1500_dllausanne_230630_1920x1080_2240090179835.jpg
Ingebrigtsen sets meet record in men’s 1500m
nbc_nas_chicagomapquiz_230630.jpg
Drivers attempt to draw the Chicago Street Course
nbc_nas_chicagotriviaquiz_230630.jpg
Drivers tackle Chicago trivia ahead of street race

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Jalen Carter pleads no contest in connection with deadly crash, will get probation

  
Published March 16, 2023 07:01 AM
nbc_pft_jalencarter_230316
March 16, 2023 08:58 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms outline why it would’ve been better for Jalen Carter to not do any workout than to struggle through position drills at his Pro Day.

Former Georgia defensive lineman Jalen Carter, one of the most talented prospects in the 2023 NFL draft, has pleaded no contest to misdemeanor driving offenses in connection with a crash that killed his Georgia teammate Devin Willock and Georgia football staffer Chandler LeCroy.

Carter’s lawyer told Seth Emerson of TheAthletic.com that Carter pled no contest in a deal with prosecutors and will receive 12 months’ probation, a $1,000 fine and 80 hours community service. He will also have to finish a driving course.

Carter was charged with racing and reckless driving after the investigation of the deadly crash revealed that he was driving alongside the car that crashed. Police say Carter initially told them he wasn’t there before later admitting he had been in the vicinity but denying that he was racing the car driven by LeCroy.

Although Carter is considered an elite athletic talent, there were reports that some teams had concerns about his character even before his role in the crash was revealed. Carter also had a poor performance at Georgia’s Pro Day yesterday.