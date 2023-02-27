Jalen Carter won’t work out in Indianapolis

 Skip navigation
Published February 27, 2023 02:36 AM
One of this draft class’ top defensive prospects won’t be doing on-field work at the NFL Scouting Combine.

Agents Drew Rosenhaus and Ryan Matha have told teams that Georgia defensive lineman Jalen Carter will not be working out in Indianapolis this week. He will meet with teams and take a physical, but he won’t do any drills until the school’s Pro Day workout on March 15.

Carter played with 2022 first-rounders Jordan Davis and Devonte Wyatt in 2021 before taking on a bigger role on the way to a second straight national title with the Bulldogs. He missed a little time with injuries, but still wound up as an All-American while picking up 32 tackles, seven tackles for loss, three sacks, and two forced fumbles.

Alabama edge rusher Will Anderson and Texas Tech edge rusher Tyree Wilson are other defensive prospects expected to come off the board at the top of the first round.