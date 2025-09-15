Jalen Hurts: Finding a way to win is the most important thing

Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts didn’t wait until Sunday’s game against the Chiefs was over to share his belief that winning is the only thing on his mind.

As the final seconds of the 20-17 victory over the Chiefs ticked away, CBS microphones picked up Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones razzing Eagles running back Saquon Barkley about falling short of 100 rushing yards for the game. They also picked up Hurts telling Jones that “we won the f---ing game,” which was a succinct way of saying that the statistics weren’t important to the Eagles.

Hurts sent the same message at the start of his postgame press conference.

“I think that’s the most important thing is finding a way to win,” Hurts said. “Given the competitive nature of the game and how our games have gone when we’ve played this team — it’s a really good team, we’ve got a ton of respect for them obviously — you’ve got to come in with a sense of focus, you’ve got to stay patient within yourself, stay patient within the team and your role, and let things come to you. And I think, as a team, we showed up when we needed to the most. That’s the most important thing in this league.”

The Eagles only had 216 yards of offense on Sunday and Hurts barely cracked 100 passing yards, but they didn’t turn the ball over and their defense proved to be up to the task of slowing the Chiefs down again. Next week might require a different approach and one lesson the Eagles have taught us since the start of the 2024 season is that they’re pretty adept of figuring out what’s needed to get the job done each time they hit the field.