Jalen Hurts finds thrill in never being satisfied

For quarterbacks who have won a Super Bowl (like Aaron Rodgers), there’s a real question that emerges regarding what comes next. For those who are still chasing that first one, there’s no ambiguity. They won’t be satisfied until they climb the mountain.

Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts, who nearly got there in 2022, remains driven to make it happen. And he enjoys the torment that comes with it.

“Everybody aspires to be the best and works to be the best, but ultimately you have to find some separation,” Hurts recently told Rob Maaddi of the Associated Press. “And that’s the thrill . There’s a thrill in not being satisfied and there’s a thrill in being on this journey, and I have embraced that. I love this game and I know my purpose within this game. I truly just want to be intentional. . . . So every day I just try to be the best that I can be and that is not based off of external factors. Those things don’t matter. You just try and control what you can.”

Hurts has the right mindset to succeed. We saw it last year, in his dramatic improvement following his second NFL season. This year, some wonder whether he’ll stay in the pocket more often and develop as more of a passer.

As Maaddi notes, Hurts isn’t saying.

“I put a lot of work in,” Hurts said when asked about the possibility of more passing and less running. “I invest a ton into this and always have, and I just want to continue to quantify my work. That’s been something that I’ve been able to do since I’ve been in college. So that’s always my goal. Find those weaknesses and turn them into your strengths. And then if you do have a strength, boost it and make it a touch stronger.”

Hurts will only ever be limited by the limits of his God-given abilities. He will always be driven to get the most out oeverything he has. There’s a powerful lesson in that for the rest of his teammates — and for the rest of us.

