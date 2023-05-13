 Skip navigation
Jalen Hurts gets a master’s degree from Oklahoma

  
Published May 13, 2023 01:11 AM
nbc_pft_lamarjacksondeal_230428
April 28, 2023 08:35 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms dissect Lamar Jackson’s decision to agree to a five-year, $260 million deal with the Ravens and explore how Jalen Hurts' extension likely influenced the QB.

Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts has led his team to the Super Bowl and signed a contract that has him financially set for life this year, and now he’s added another accomplishment to the list: He received his master’s degree from Oklahoma.

Hurts was awarded a master’s degree in human relations at a commencement ceremony on Friday night.

Video posted by Oklahoma Dean David Surratt shows Hurts walking across the stage in his cap and gown to receive his degree and getting an ovation from the audience.

Hurts began his college football career at Alabama and received a bachelor’s degree despite spending only three years with the Crimson Tide. He then spent one year playing at Oklahoma, where he began his graduate work, and finished the master’s degree while playing in the NFL.

Hurts has said in interviews that he was inspired by his mother, who both worked and studied for her master’s degree while raising him. And now he’s the next member of his family to get his master’s.