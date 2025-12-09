 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_broncosraiders_251208.jpg
Raiders ‘don’t look good’ after loss to Broncos
nbc_pft_jagscolts_251208.jpg
Jaguars, Colts headed opposite directions
nbc_pft_arrowuparrowndown_251208.jpg
Arrow is down on the College Football Playoff

Minnesota Vikings v Green Bay Packers - NFL 2025
Vikings underestimated the pressure placed on J.J. McCarthy
Carolina Panthers v San Francisco 49ers
Jauan Jennings, Tre’von Moehrig face discipline for late-game scuffle
NFL: NOV 02 Vikings at Lions
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
Jalen Hurts had an unprecedented two turnovers on one play

  
Published December 9, 2025 05:57 AM

Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts did something on Monday night that may never have happened before in the NFL: He turned the ball over twice on one play.

In the second quarter, a Hurts pass was intercepted by Chargers defensive lineman Da’Shawn Hand. After returning the interception seven yards, Hand fumbled and Hurts picked it up. Hurts then fumbled it almost immediately after establishing possession and it was recovered by Chargers defensive back Troy Dye.

So that was both an interception and a lost fumble by Hurts, on the same play.

Complete and accurate play-by-play statistics for the NFL only go back to 1978, but since then, Hurts is the only player ever to record two turnovers on one play.

If Hurts had otherwise played well and the Eagles had won, that stat would go down as mostly a curiosity. But Hurts had three other interceptions in the game, the last of which sealed the Eagles’ loss in overtime. It was an ugly game for Hurts, for a lot more reasons than just one ugly play.