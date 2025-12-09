Jalen Hurts had an unprecedented two turnovers on one play

Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts did something on Monday night that may never have happened before in the NFL: He turned the ball over twice on one play.

In the second quarter, a Hurts pass was intercepted by Chargers defensive lineman Da’Shawn Hand. After returning the interception seven yards, Hand fumbled and Hurts picked it up. Hurts then fumbled it almost immediately after establishing possession and it was recovered by Chargers defensive back Troy Dye.

So that was both an interception and a lost fumble by Hurts, on the same play.

Complete and accurate play-by-play statistics for the NFL only go back to 1978, but since then, Hurts is the only player ever to record two turnovers on one play.

If Hurts had otherwise played well and the Eagles had won, that stat would go down as mostly a curiosity. But Hurts had three other interceptions in the game, the last of which sealed the Eagles’ loss in overtime. It was an ugly game for Hurts, for a lot more reasons than just one ugly play.