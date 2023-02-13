Jalen Hurts had one of the great statistical performances in Super Bowl history

When his team loses, a quarterback who plays a great game never gets enough credit. But Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts’ performance in Super Bowl LVII should not be overlooked.

Hurts had, quite simply, perhaps the finest stat line in Super Bowl history: He carried 15 times for 70 yards, a Super Bowl record for a quarterback. He scored three touchdowns, tying the record for any player, regardless of position. He scored 20 points (three touchdowns and a two-point conversion), also tying a record for any player regardless of position. He completed 27 of 38 passes for 304 yards, with one touchdown and no interceptions.

Hurts had 41.16 fantasy points, the second-most in Super Bowl history , narrowly trailing the 41.90 fantasy points that 49ers quarterback Steve Young had in 1995.

If the Eagles had managed to win the game, Hurts would have been Super Bowl MVP, and an argument could certainly be made that Hurts played better than Patrick Mahomes in Sunday’s duel of two of the league’s best young quarterbacks. Hurts turned in a special performance, one that deserves to be celebrated even if Eagles fans don’t feel like celebrating today.