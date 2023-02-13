 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

U.S. Women's Open - Final Round
How to watch the 2023 U.S. Women’s Open: TV, live stream info, schedule, tee times and more
MLB: San Francisco Giants at Toronto Blue Jays
Blue Jays’ Guerrero announces Home Run Derby plans, homers in 2-1 win over Giants
NHL: Winnipeg Jets at Tampa Bay Lightning
Flat salary cap and lack of high-profile stars lessens focus on start of NHL free agency

Top Clips

nbc_dps_hardentrades_230630.jpg
No obvious solution for Harden, 76ers
nbc_nas_sales_creditone_chicago_230701.jpg
One Day to Go: Set the stage for Grant Park 220
nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

U.S. Women's Open - Final Round
How to watch the 2023 U.S. Women’s Open: TV, live stream info, schedule, tee times and more
MLB: San Francisco Giants at Toronto Blue Jays
Blue Jays’ Guerrero announces Home Run Derby plans, homers in 2-1 win over Giants
NHL: Winnipeg Jets at Tampa Bay Lightning
Flat salary cap and lack of high-profile stars lessens focus on start of NHL free agency

Top Clips

nbc_dps_hardentrades_230630.jpg
No obvious solution for Harden, 76ers
nbc_nas_sales_creditone_chicago_230701.jpg
One Day to Go: Set the stage for Grant Park 220
nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Jalen Hurts had one of the great statistical performances in Super Bowl history

  
Published February 13, 2023 09:13 AM
nbc_pft_hurtsgood_230213
February 13, 2023 09:21 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms analyze Jalen Hurts' strong Super Bowl performance, where the QB broke multiple longstanding records, and make a case for it being the best game of his career.

When his team loses, a quarterback who plays a great game never gets enough credit. But Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts’ performance in Super Bowl LVII should not be overlooked.

Hurts had, quite simply, perhaps the finest stat line in Super Bowl history: He carried 15 times for 70 yards, a Super Bowl record for a quarterback. He scored three touchdowns, tying the record for any player, regardless of position. He scored 20 points (three touchdowns and a two-point conversion), also tying a record for any player regardless of position. He completed 27 of 38 passes for 304 yards, with one touchdown and no interceptions.

Hurts had 41.16 fantasy points, the second-most in Super Bowl history , narrowly trailing the 41.90 fantasy points that 49ers quarterback Steve Young had in 1995.

If the Eagles had managed to win the game, Hurts would have been Super Bowl MVP, and an argument could certainly be made that Hurts played better than Patrick Mahomes in Sunday’s duel of two of the league’s best young quarterbacks. Hurts turned in a special performance, one that deserves to be celebrated even if Eagles fans don’t feel like celebrating today.