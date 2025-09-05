Jalen Hurts: It always comes back to finding ways to win

The Eagles held off the Cowboys 24-20 for a win on Thursday night and quarterback Jalen Hurts had a big hand in the win.

Hurts ran for the team’s first two touchdowns with both of his scores and most of his 62 rushing yards coming on scrambles that took the air out of the Cowboys defense. One exception came on third down late in the fourth quarter when he ran a draw that picked up the first down that allowed the Eagles to run out the clock.

Hurts was also 19-of-23 for 152 yards on a night when Saquon Barkley was held to 3.3 yards per carry and the A.J. Brown/DeVonta Smith duo was held to four catches. After the game, Hurts said new Cowboys defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus “did a really good job in the passing game in matching certain concepts” and that he thought the offense did the most important thing it set out to do in the game.

“Bringing it back to just finding ways to win, that’s what it comes down to,” Hurts said, via a transcript from the team. “It doesn’t matter how it looks, it doesn’t matter how it goes, it’s just about finding ways to win. In this league it is very challenging, especially in these first games. They tend to come down to the wire, especially when there’s not a lot of ball on tape. I’m proud of the team. I’m proud of everybody weathering the different adversities that came our way today. It’s always good to get a win. Always good to get a win.”

The Eagles figured things out on Thursday night and doing so again when they face the Chiefs in Week 2 will be easier if they can get more from their other stars, but the opener was a reminder that Hurts has a knack for doing what it takes to wind up on top.