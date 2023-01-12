Jalen Hurts: It’s a good thing there’s a bye week

 Skip navigation
Published January 12, 2023
The Eagles were once again less than impressive in their Week 18 win, and Mike Florio and Myles Simmons agree that the first-round bye is crucial for Philly to reset.

Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts was able to return to the lineup for last Sunday’s win over the Giants, but he didn’t look like he was fully recovered from the shoulder sprain that kept him out for two games.

Head coach Nick Sirianni confirmed as much after the game and Hurts did not throw at practice on Thursday as the Eagles got some work in before leaving for their bye week. After the session, Hurts said that he’s happy there’s no game for the Eagles to play this weekend while discussing his health.

“It’s a good thing there’s a bye week,” Hurts said, via Jeff McLane of the Philadelphia Inquirer.

Hurts said that he’s “played injured before” when asked whether he’ll be back to 100 percent when the Eagles do make their playoff debut in the divisional round, so it sounds like every minute of time before he gets back on the field will be a plus for the quarterback.