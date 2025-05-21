Jalen Hurts: Experiencing all the coaches I’ve had has turned into a positive

Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts is in his first offseason as a Super Bowl champion, but there’s still a familiar storyline to his preparation for the upcoming season.

Hurts is working with a new offensive coordinator for the fourth straight season after Kevin Patullo replaced Kellen Moore in the wake of Moore’s move to become the head coach of the Saints. Brian Johnson and Shane Steichen came before Moore and head coach Nick Sirianni said on Tuesday that he hasn’t seen any difference from Hurts in terms of how he’s approaching things.

“The same way he’s handled it every year,” Sirianni said, via a transcript from the team. “I think he’s a guy that just is going to — again, same thing, start right from the beginning again, working out like crazy again, getting ready again in the classroom, getting ready on the field.”

Patullo has been with the team since Sirianni took over in 2021, so the change is less extreme than it might have been in other cases. Whatever tweaks will be made, Hurts said that going through the process so many times has made him a better player because it gives him so many options about handling situations that come his way.

“You’re always in a place where you’re trying to improve and find that 1 percent,” Hurts said, via Jeff McLane of the Philadelphia Inquirer. “I think it’s unique to experience all the coaches I have — the [the offensive coordinators], the offensive leadership in the quarterback room — all those things have been positives for me because I’ve turned it into a positive. I’m able to lean on so many different things and decide when do I need it when it comes to going out there and performing and leading.”

The Eagles offense hasn’t always fired on all cylinders with Hurts, but his adaptability and productivity have helped Steichen and Moore graduate to top jobs. If things keep rolling in 2025, Patullo might be the next head coach to climb the ladder with help from the quarterback.