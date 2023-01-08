Jalen Hurts officially active Sunday, Saquon Barkley inactive

Jalen Hurts is back for the Eagles.

All signs pointed to Hurts starting at quarterback against the Giants in recent days and Hurts is officially active for Week 18. The Eagles will clinch the NFC East and the top seed in the NFC with a win.

The Giants look like they will only be putting up token resistance. Running back Saquon Barkley, defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence, and left tackle Andrew Thomas are both healthy scratches and reports this weekend point to Davis Webb getting the start at quarterback.

Safety Julian Love, cornerback Adoree’ Jackson, linebacker Azeez Ojulari, and defensive lineman Leonard Williams are also inactive.

Quarterback Ian Book, running back Trey Sermon, cornerback Avonte Maddox, tackle Lane Johnson, and defensive end Josh Sweat are out for the Eagles.