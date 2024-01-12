Jalen Hurts upgraded to full participant, A.J. Brown remains out of practice

There is some positive news on the injury front for the Eagles, as they prepare to play the Buccaneers on Monday night.

Quarterback Jalen Hurts (finger) was upgraded to a full participant in Friday’s practice after he was limited on Thursday. Hurts said in yesterday’s press conference that everything is progressing in the right way for his finger, and his upgrade in participation level reflects that.

According to Jeff McLane of the Philadelphia Inquirer, Hurts took the majority of throws with the Eagles’ first-team offense on Friday.

But receiver A.J. Brown remained out of practice on Friday with his knee injury, keeping his status for Monday’s game up in the air.

Safety Reed Blankenship (groin) and safety Sydney Brown (knee) also remained out of practice.

Receiver Britain Covey (groin) remained limited.

Receiver DeVonta Smith (ankle), cornerback Darius Slay (knee), and running back D’Andre Swift (illness) remained full.