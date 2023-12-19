Jalen Hurts: “We’re not committed enough”

In a span of only 15 days, the Eagles have plunged from 10-1 to 10-4, with losses to the 49ers, Cowboys, and Seahawks. After the most recent defeat in Seattle, fueled by a blown lead and a failed final-minute drive, quarterback Jalen Hurts was asked during his press conference a specific question about the performance of the two-minute offense.

Hurts’s response contained a more general observation.

“I’ve been talking about execution all year,” Hurts said. “Being on the same page, everyone being on the same page. We didn’t execute. I don’t think we’re, we’re all, we’re committed enough. Just got to turn it around. You know, it’s a challenge that we have to embrace. Just continue to see it through.”

Hurts was asked what he means by that.

“Commitment,” Hurts said. “I don’t have a dictionary on me now. . . . I don’t know how else to say that.”

“How are you seeing that present itself?” he was asked.

“It’s a matter of being on the same page,” Hurts said. “It takes everyone being all in, in all aspects. And it starts with me.”

Hurts continued to emphasize that it starts with him. But his words carried a clear undercurrent. He’s trying to get everyone on the same page. He’s trying to get everyone committed. Something is missing.

It wasn’t obvious during a 11-1 start. It is obvious now, with three straight losses.

They have a chance to turn it around, with Giants, Cardinals, at Giants left on the regular-season schedule. The question is whether the Eagles will be ready when the time comes to play single-elimination football against some of the better teams in the conference.

Like the 49ers. Or the Cowboys. Or the Seahawks.