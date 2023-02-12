Jalen Hurts: You want to protect the ball, fumble hurt us

Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni said after Sunday night’s Super Bowl loss to the Chiefs that he thought quarterback Jalen Hurts played his best game of the last two seasons, but there was one low point during Hurts’ performance.

It came with the Eagles up 14-7 in the second quarter. Hurts tried to shift the ball from one hand to the other while evading Chiefs defenders, but lost his grip and Chiefs linebacker Nick Bolton returned the ball for a 36-yard touchdown.

The score allowed the Chiefs to remain within 10 points at halftime and helped set the stage for a comeback that left the Eagles to lament what might have been. After the game, Hurts said he’ll always feel he could have “done something more” after a loss and knows that the fumble was a key moment in the loss.

“I always hold myself to a very high standard with everything that I do. Obviously, I try to control the things that I can. I touch the ball every play. Obviously, you want to protect it. It did hurt us, it hurt us. You never know what play it will be.”

There were a lot of other big moments on the way to the Eagles defeat, but Hurts sounded like he’ll be kicking himself for that error for quite some time.