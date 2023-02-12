 Skip navigation
U.S. Women's Open - Final Round
How to watch the 2023 U.S. Women's Open: TV, live stream info, schedule, tee times and more
MLB: San Francisco Giants at Toronto Blue Jays
Blue Jays' Guerrero announces Home Run Derby plans, homers in 2-1 win over Giants
NHL: Winnipeg Jets at Tampa Bay Lightning
Flat salary cap and lack of high-profile stars lessens focus on start of NHL free agency

nbc_dps_hardentrades_230630.jpg
No obvious solution for Harden, 76ers
nbc_nas_sales_creditone_chicago_230701.jpg
One Day to Go: Set the stage for Grant Park 220
nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1

U.S. Women's Open - Final Round
How to watch the 2023 U.S. Women’s Open: TV, live stream info, schedule, tee times and more
MLB: San Francisco Giants at Toronto Blue Jays
Blue Jays’ Guerrero announces Home Run Derby plans, homers in 2-1 win over Giants
NHL: Winnipeg Jets at Tampa Bay Lightning
Flat salary cap and lack of high-profile stars lessens focus on start of NHL free agency

nbc_dps_hardentrades_230630.jpg
No obvious solution for Harden, 76ers
nbc_nas_sales_creditone_chicago_230701.jpg
One Day to Go: Set the stage for Grant Park 220
nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1

Jalen Hurts: You want to protect the ball, fumble hurt us

  
Published February 12, 2023 06:48 PM
Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni said after Sunday night’s Super Bowl loss to the Chiefs that he thought quarterback Jalen Hurts played his best game of the last two seasons, but there was one low point during Hurts’ performance.

It came with the Eagles up 14-7 in the second quarter. Hurts tried to shift the ball from one hand to the other while evading Chiefs defenders, but lost his grip and Chiefs linebacker Nick Bolton returned the ball for a 36-yard touchdown.

The score allowed the Chiefs to remain within 10 points at halftime and helped set the stage for a comeback that left the Eagles to lament what might have been. After the game, Hurts said he’ll always feel he could have “done something more” after a loss and knows that the fumble was a key moment in the loss.
“I always hold myself to a very high standard with everything that I do. Obviously, I try to control the things that I can. I touch the ball every play. Obviously, you want to protect it. It did hurt us, it hurt us. You never know what play it will be.”

There were a lot of other big moments on the way to the Eagles defeat, but Hurts sounded like he’ll be kicking himself for that error for quite some time.