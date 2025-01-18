 Skip navigation
Travis Kelce 49-yard catch and run sets up Chiefs touchdown, 13-3 lead

  
Published January 18, 2025 05:35 PM

Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce may have lost a step, but he’s still capable of making big plays in big games.

Kelce did that in the second quarter today, with a 49-yard catch and run that put the Chiefs deep into Texans territory and set up a one-yard touchdown run by Kareem Hunt.

The extra point gave the Chiefs a 13-3 lead late in the second quarter, and they’re rolling all over the Texans.

Prior to the Chiefs’ drive, the Texans tried and missed a 55-yard field goal that had Houston calling for an offside penalty on Kansas City’s Justin Reid. But no flag came, and the Chiefs started their drive in good field position ahead of the big throw from Patrick Mahomes to Kelce.

The Chiefs were heavily favored heading into this game, and although it’s still the second quarter, the Texans may be running out of opportunities to keep this game close.