Jalen Milroe has dinner with Steelers contingent ahead of Pro Day

Alabama’s Pro Day is Wednesday, which means teams interested in Jalen Milroe will be in Tuscaloosa.

Ahead of whatever he will do on the field, Milroe had dinner with Steelers coach Mike Tomlin, General Manager Omar Khan and quarterbacks coach Tom Arth, Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports.

Pittsburgh still needs a quarterback, with Mason Rudolph and Skylar Thompson as the only players under contract at the position currently.

Four-time MVP Aaron Rodgers hasn’t made his decision, and the Steelers are believed on his list of potential employers. Veteran defensive lineman Cam Heyward said Tuesday of Rodgers’ indecision that “either you want to be a Pittsburgh Steeler or you don’t.”

The Steelers, who have the 21st overall pick, could find their starter in next month’s draft, and Milroe is a possibility.

Milroe threw for 2,844 yards with 16 touchdowns and 11 interceptions, and he ran for another 726 yards and 20 scores. He was 21-6 as a starter, but only 9-4 this season with losses to Vanderbilt, Tennessee, Oklahoma and Michigan.