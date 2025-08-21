Jalen Milroe will start, play entire game vs. Packers on Saturday

Jalen Milroe will get his time in the spotlight this weekend.

Via multiple reporters, Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald announced on Thursday that Milroe will start and play the entire preseason finale against the Packers on Saturday afternoon.

Milroe, a third-round pick in this year’s draft, is in line to be Seattle’s third quarterback in 2025 behind starter Sam Darnold and backup Drew Lock.

Milroe played 42 percent of Seattle’s offensive snaps in the preseason opener before taking 33 percent of the offensive snaps in last week’s matchup with the Chiefs.

In his two appearances, Milroe has completed 9-of-15 passes for 107 yards. He’s also rushed eight times for 56 yards.

Seahawks-Packers is set to kick off at 4 p.m. ET on Saturday. The game will be nationally televised on NFL Network.