Jalen Pitre returns to full participation; Will Anderson added with chest injury

It appears the Texans will have both quarterback C.J. Stroud and safety Jalen Pitre back on the field this week.

Both players remain in concussion protocol but are moving closer to a return.

Stroud had a second consecutive full practice and awaits clearance from an independent neurologist. Pitre returned to full participation on Thursday after being limited Wednesday.

Both players missed the past three games after being diagnosed in the loss to the Broncos.

The Texans added defensive end Will Anderson to the practice report on Thursday as a non-participant with a chest injury.

Cornerback Ajani Carter (hamstring) and linebacker Jamal Hill (hamstring) remained out of practcie.

Defensive end Denico Autry (knee) and offensive tackle Blake Fisher (illness) returned to limited work. Offensive tackle Trent Brown (hand) remained limited.