 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

TravisKelce11-26.jpg
Chiefs, Lions lead Thanksgiving best bets
nbc_simms_raiderschargers_251126.jpg
NFL Week 13 Preview: Raiders vs. Chargers
nbc_csu_billsteelers_251126.jpg
NFL Week 13 Preview: Bills vs. Steelers

Other PFT Content

Minnesota Vikings v Green Bay Packers - NFL 2025
Vikings underestimated the pressure placed on J.J. McCarthy
Carolina Panthers v San Francisco 49ers
Jauan Jennings, Tre’von Moehrig face discipline for late-game scuffle
NFL: NOV 02 Vikings at Lions
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

TravisKelce11-26.jpg
Chiefs, Lions lead Thanksgiving best bets
nbc_simms_raiderschargers_251126.jpg
NFL Week 13 Preview: Raiders vs. Chargers
nbc_csu_billsteelers_251126.jpg
NFL Week 13 Preview: Bills vs. Steelers

Other PFT Content

Minnesota Vikings v Green Bay Packers - NFL 2025
Vikings underestimated the pressure placed on J.J. McCarthy
Carolina Panthers v San Francisco 49ers
Jauan Jennings, Tre’von Moehrig face discipline for late-game scuffle
NFL: NOV 02 Vikings at Lions
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Jalen Pitre returns to full participation; Will Anderson added with chest injury

  
Published November 27, 2025 05:23 PM

It appears the Texans will have both quarterback C.J. Stroud and safety Jalen Pitre back on the field this week.

Both players remain in concussion protocol but are moving closer to a return.

Stroud had a second consecutive full practice and awaits clearance from an independent neurologist. Pitre returned to full participation on Thursday after being limited Wednesday.

Both players missed the past three games after being diagnosed in the loss to the Broncos.

The Texans added defensive end Will Anderson to the practice report on Thursday as a non-participant with a chest injury.

Cornerback Ajani Carter (hamstring) and linebacker Jamal Hill (hamstring) remained out of practcie.

Defensive end Denico Autry (knee) and offensive tackle Blake Fisher (illness) returned to limited work. Offensive tackle Trent Brown (hand) remained limited.