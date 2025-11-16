 Skip navigation
Jalen Ramsey ejected for throwing a punch at Ja’Marr Chase

  
Published November 16, 2025 03:39 PM

Jalen Ramsey has been ejected from Sunday’s matchup between the Steelers and Bengals after an altercation with Ja’Marr Chase.

Ramsey and Chase had just received offsetting penalties for unsportsmanlike conduct after getting into it following a third-down run that Pittsburgh has stuffed.

Cincinnati then lined up to go for it on fourth-and-1, but elected not to run a play, calling a timeout. During that timeout, Ramsey and Chase again got into it, with Ramsey first grabbing Chase’s facemask before striking the receiver with his right hand.

The officials announced Ramsey had been ejected for throwing a punch.

Ramsey had been playing safety for the Steelers, who have had a couple of injuries in the secondary. Cornerback Brandin Echols had to exit the contest early in the fourth quarter after suffering an apparent lower-leg injury.