Jalen Ramsey questionable for Sunday vs. Jaguars

  
Published September 6, 2024 04:24 PM

Dolphins defensive back Jalen Ramsey got a new contract and got back on the field on Friday.

But there’s no guarantee he’ll play in Sunday’s season opener.

Miami has listed Ramsey as questionable for the contest after he was limited in Friday’s session with a hamstring issue. He did not practice on Wednesday or Thursday.

The Dolphins also have a quick turnaround, as they’ll play the Bills on Thursday night in Week 2.

“That’s a big key to this whole situation,” Ramsey said Friday, via Hal Habib of the Palm Beach Post.

Ramsey noted it’s his first time having this type of injury but he’s not thinking much about potentially aggravating it.

“That’s part of the issue, is I don’t think about that and I always do have that confidence,” Ramsey said. “I think y’all know me well enough by now that my confidence is through the roof. So yeah, that’s part of the back and forth a little bit. When I step out there, I’m on go. I’m on 100 percent and sometimes that might not be the smartest thing for me and for the team.”

The Dolphins also ruled out receiver Malik Washington (quad). He was limited on Wednesday and Thursday but did not participate on Friday.

Linebacker Quinton Bell (thumb), center Aaron Brewer (hand), safety Jevon Holland (ankle), defensive tackle Benito Jones (knee), linebacker Jaelan Phillips (Achilles), safety Jordan power (thumb), and linebacker Anthony Walker (knee) are all off the injury report and are set to play.