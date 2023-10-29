Jalen Ramsey records his first INT as a Dolphin, Miami leads Patriots 17-7 at halftime

Welcome back to the field, Jalen Ramsey.

Miami’s veteran defensive back showed why he’s one of the league’s elite players in the second quarter, baiting New England quarterback Mac Jones into an interception to help the club build a 17-7 halftime lead.

It was first-and-10 at the Dolphins’ 23 when quarterback Mac Jones was looking for Kendrick Bourne down the left sideline. But Ramsey read the play well and picked off the pass well before it got to Bourne. He returned it 49 yards down to the New England 40.

That set up a Jason Sanders’ 30-yard field goal with 29 seconds left in the first half, giving Miami a 10-point lead.

The Dolphins’ offense gained 191 yards in the first half and scored 17 despite going 0-of-6 on third down. The club was 3-of-3 on fourth down, though, to keep drives moving.

Tua Tagovailoa was 18-of-26 in the first half for 165 yards with two touchdowns and an interception. He hit Tyreek HIll with a deep pass for a 42-yard touchdown with 22 seconds left in the first quarter. Then he connected with Cedrick Wilson for a 1-yard touchdown with 6:10 in the second period.

Those scores came after Tagovailoa threw and interception to Kyle Dugger over the middle while looking for Hill. Jones hit Kendrick Bourne for a 24-yard touchdown to give the Patriots a 7-0 lead off of the pick.

Jones was 9-of-13 in the first half for 70 yards with a touchdown and a pick.

The Dolphins will receive the second-half kickoff.