 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
oly_swm200bu_nationals_230627_1920x1080_2238033475712.jpg
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
oly_sww100br_nationals_230630_1920x1080.jpg
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
oly_swm200bu_nationals_230627_1920x1080_2238033475712.jpg
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
oly_sww100br_nationals_230630_1920x1080.jpg
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Jalin Hyatt set to visit Giants

  
Published April 11, 2023 04:40 AM
nbc_pft_briandaboll_230405
April 5, 2023 08:31 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms examine Brian Daboll’s coaching path, which includes learning different offensive strategies at Alabama, as well as picking up pieces of Bill Belichick’s philosophy.

The Giants were one of the teams discussed as being in the mix for wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., but Beckham signed with the Ravens on Easter Sunday and that leaves the Giants to look elsewhere for help in their passing game.

Jalin Hyatt could be a contender for that role. Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that the former Tennessee wideout will be visiting with the team on Wednesday.

Hyatt caught 41 passes over his first two seasons with the Volunteers before breaking out with 67 receptions, 1,267 yards, and 15 touchdowns last year. Those 15 touchdowns were tied for second in the country.

The Bills and Cowboys are among the other teams that have visited with Hyatt, who is often listed as a first-round pick in the mock drafts that dominate the landscape in the weeks leading up to the draft.