Jalyx Hunt: Vic Fangio called defensive performance in second half of Super Bowl “unacceptable”

  
Published February 24, 2025 07:28 PM

The Eagles won the Super Bowl in blowout fashion. But defensive coordinator Vic Fangio wasn’t pleased.

Specifically, he didn’t like that the Philly defense surrendered 22 points in the second half, after shutting out the Chiefs through the first two quarters.

Linebacker Jalyx Hunt told CBS 4 (via @PHLEaglesNation) that, during a meeting four days after the game, Fangio let the defense know their performance in the second half wasn’t good enough.

"'Unacceptable,’” Fangio told the defense regarding the second-half performance, according to Hunt. “He wants perfection.”

Despite the 18-point win, it could have been worse for the Chiefs. The Eagles’ potential shutout was lost late in the third quarter, when the score was 34-0. But then, when the Eagles led 40-6 in the fourth quarter, the Chiefs added a couple of garbage-time touchdowns in the final three minutes of the game.

So if anyone thinks the Eagles will become complacent now that they’ve won the Super Bowl, don’t count on Fangio letting it happen. He’s not happy about how the Super Bowl ended, and that discontent will become fodder for fueling the defense to perform even better in 2025.