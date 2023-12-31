Ja’Marr Chase active, Clyde Edwards-Helaire inactive in Kansas City

The Chiefs secondary will get a chance to show Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase what they can do on Sunday.

Chase said this week that he saw nothing special about the Chiefs defensive backs and he will be active for the 4:25 p.m. ET game in Kansas City. Chase was listed as questionable due to the shoulder injury that kept him from playing in last Saturday’s loss to the Steelers.

The Chiefs have had a hard time containing Chase over the last few years and changing that would help them get the win they need to seal the AFC West. They will have running back Isiah Pacheco back from a concussion for that effort, but they will not have running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire.

Edwards-Helaire is inactive with an illness. Wide receiver Kadarius Toney, cornerback Nic Jones, defensive end BJ Thompson, tackle Donovan Smith, defensive tackle Neil Farrell, and defensive end Matt Dickerson are also out.

Running back Chris Evans, cornerback Jalen Davis, center Trey Hill, tackle D’Ante Smith, and defensive tackle Travis Bell are inactive for the Bengals.