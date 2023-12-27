Ja’Marr Chase does rehab work at Wednesday’s Bengals practice

Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase was at the team’s practice on Wednesday, but he wasn’t in uniform.

Reporters at the open portion of the session said Chase worked on the side with trainers while the rest of the team went through drills. Chase missed last Saturday’s loss to the Steelers with a shoulder injury.

Practice participation would obviously be the best development for the Bengals offense, but any sign of progress for Chase is a good thing as the team moves toward their Week 17 matchup with the Chiefs.

The Bengals are currently out of playoff position in the AFC and a loss would push them close to elimination ahead of the final regular season game. Chase’s presence would make a win likelier, so the team will be hoping to see continued progress over the rest of the week.