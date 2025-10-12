Ja’Marr Chase expects to play today for Bengals vs. Packers

New Bengals quarterback Joe Flacco will have his No. 1 receiver on the field today in Green Bay.

Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase, who is listed as questionable with an illness, expects to play today, according to multiple reports.

Flacco and Chase haven’t had much time to work together in the days since Flacco arrived in Cincinnati in a trade from Cleveland, but any chance the Bengals have of pulling off an upset at Lambeau Field will be bolstered by Chase’s presence.

The Bengals have lost three straight blowouts since losing quarterback Joe Burrow for the season. It won’t be easy to get back on track today in Green Bay, where the Packers are 13.5-point favorites.