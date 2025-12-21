Ja’Marr Chase makes more history, with his 500th career catch to go with 6,500 yards, 50 TDs

Last week, Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase became only the second player in NFL history with at least 6,500 receiving yards and at least 50 touchdowns in his first five seasons. Randy Moss is the only other wide receiver to accomplish that feat.

This week, Chase became the first in history with 500-plus catches and 50-plus touchdowns in his first five seasons.

Moss had 414 receptions for 6,743 yards and 60 touchdowns in his first five seasons.

Chase, who has five catches for 46 yards today, has 501 catches for 6,618 yards and 51 touchdowns in his career through four-plus seasons.

The Bengals scored first against the Dolphins on Tee Higgins’ 9-yard touchdown reception from Joe Burrow. The Dolphins tied it 7-7 on De’Von Achane’s 48-yard touchdown run.

Quinn Ewers is 4-for-5 for 45 yards in his NFL debut thus far.