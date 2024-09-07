Ja’Marr Chase now listed as questionable with illness ahead of Bengals-Patriots

Ja’Marr Chase was already listed as questionable for Sunday’s game in Friday’s injury report, with Chase himself declaring that it would be a game-time decision whether or not he would play in the season opener.

But now there’s something else that could keep him out of the game.

Cincinnati updated its injury report on Saturday, listing Chase with an illness. The receiver is still questionable for the Week 1 matchup against New England.

Chase has been involved in a hold-in as he seeks a new contract from the Bengals. He said on Friday that the two sides were “pretty close,” but did not sound particularly confident that they would reach a deal before Sunday’s game.

Quarterback Joe Burrow could be down his top two weapons in Week 1, as Tee Higgins is doubtful with a hamstring injury.

To that end, the Bengals announced they have elevated receiver Kendric Pryor to the active roster for Sunday.