Ja’Marr Chase: I’d say we’re pretty close to a deal

Receiver Ja’Marr Chase told reporters on Friday that he believes he’s close to reaching a long-term agreement with the Bengals. But he’s also willing to play on his current contract if one is not reached before Sunday.

Chase, who has been limited in practice this week, spoke to the reporters for the first time since he began his hold-in during training camp.

Via Kelsey Conway of the Cincinnati Enquirer, Chase began his 10-minute session with reporters by saying he “didn’t ask for a contract or demand a contract this year.” Instead, Chase said, the organization told him they would extend him at the start of the offseason.

Chase admitted he would’ve liked to get a new deal even if the Bengals hadn’t presented him with that. But now he’d like to get paid what he’s worth.

“I know it’s kind of tough,” Chase said. “We’ve been doing this for the past six months, seven months, going back and forth. It’s been a long process. So, I mean, I’m pretty sure they know what I want.”

That being the case, Chase said the two sides aren’t all that far apart.

“There’s a few numbers that need to get switched around and changed [to other] places,” he said. “But I’d say we’re pretty close.”

Chase noted that Friday was his original deadline for getting a deal done. But now he’s moved that to Sunday, saying it’s his decision to cut off talks at that point. He is willing to play, should the two sides not reach an agreement — though he said he would likely be limited in Sunday’s season opener against New England. And he termed it a “game-time decision” whether or not he’d be on the field.

Still, as Chase acknowledged, things can change.

“I don’t know, man,” Chase said when asked how confident he is that a deal can be reached before Sunday. “It’s a small chance, but who knows what’ll happen in these next couple hours.”

Even if it doesn’t happen now, Chase is still expecting to reach a long-term agreement with the Bengals eventually.

“I’m confident it’ll get done,” Chase said. “I know my worth and I’m sure they know my worth, too. So, that’s easy and simple.”