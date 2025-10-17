Ja’Marr Chase on team-record 16 catches: It didn’t feel like that many

Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase has caught a lot of passes over the course of his career, but he’s never caught as many in one game as he did on Thursday night.

Chase set a Bengals record with 16 catches in their 33-31 win over the Steelers. Chase was targeted 23 times overall, which made it feel like the Bengals were looking his way on almost every offensive play but Chase said he wasn’t aware of how busy he was in the moment.

“I didn’t even know I had 16,” Chase said, via a transcript from the team. “I thought I had nine, if I’m being honest. It didn’t feel like that many.”

Chase picked up 161 yards and a touchdown on his 16 catches and Tee Higgins had six catches for 96 yards and a touchdown in a performance that Chase said “was supposed to happen” when the two players re-signed with the team. He also said it’s a sign of how “prolific” the Bengals can be with Joe Flacco at quarterback and that may mean it is the first of many big days to come for Cincinnati.