Ja’Marr Chase outruns Ravens to give Bengals 21-7 lead

  
Published November 7, 2024 10:11 PM

The Ravens opened the second with a holding penalty that put them in the hole and eventually forced a punt. The Bengals followed with a one-play, 67-yard touchdown.

Cincinnati leads 21-7 only 1:51 into the second half.

Joe Burrow hit Ja’Marr Chase, who turned it up field and outran the Ravens to the end zone.

The Ravens are missing All-Pro safety Kyle Hamilton, who injured his right ankle near the end of the first half.

Chase has five catches for 119 yards and a touchdown, and Burrow is 18-of-30 for 228 yards and two touchdowns. Burrow threw a 3-yard touchdown pass to tight end Tanner Hudson with 30 seconds left in the first half.