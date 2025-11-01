 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_ravensfined_251031.jpg
Ravens fined for violating injury report policy
Dolphins, GM Grier mutually part ways
Dolphins, GM Grier mutually part ways
PFT Draft: Show me something, Week 9
PFT Draft: Show me something, Week 9

Ja’Marr Chase, Tee Higgins can make history in different ways

  
Published October 31, 2025 11:40 PM

When the Bengals host the Bears on Sunday, Cincinnati’s top two receiver have a chance to make history, in different ways.

Via NBC Sports research, another 10-or-more catch day from Ja’Marr Chase would make him only the second player in league history to have 10 or more catches in four straight games. Lions receiver Calvin Johnson did it in 2012.

Tee Higgins could become the third player in NFL history with a touchdown catch in nine straight home games. Vikings receiver Cris Carter dd it in 2000-01, and 49ers receiver Jerry Rice did it in 1989-90.

For both players, the ability to pull it off will be boosted by the availability of starting quarterback Joe Flacco. He’s questionable for Sunday’s game with a shoulder injury suffered during a Week 8 loss to the Jets.

Chase leads all NFL players with 70 receptions this season, 14 more than the player in second place (49ers running back Christian McCaffrey). Chase is second in receiving yards, with 720.