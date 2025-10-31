 Skip navigation
Bengals to list Trey Hendrickson as doubtful, Joe Flacco as questionable

  
Published October 31, 2025 01:52 PM

Bengals quarterback Joe Flacco sounds pretty sure that he’ll be able to play against the Bears on Sunday, but the outlook isn’t nearly as bright for defensive end Trey Hendrickson.

Hendrickson played in last Sunday’s loss to the Jets after missing a game with a hip injury, but aggravated the injury during the game and missed practice all this week. Head coach Zac Taylor said on Friday that Hendrickson will be listed as doubtful to play because of the injury.

Taylor said that Flacco will be listed as questionable because of the shoulder injury he picked up late in the Jets loss. Taylor said Flacco looked good in practice, but he does not want to commit to having him in the lineup this far ahead of kickoff.

Linebacker Logan Wilson will also be listed as doubtful. He’s dealing with a calf injury.