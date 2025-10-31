Joe Flacco says his shoulder feels good after returning to practice

Bengals quarterback Joe Flacco sounds like he’ll be ready to play on Sunday against the Bears.

Although Flacco was limited in practice on Wednesday because of an injured throwing shoulder, he practiced in full on Thursday and said on Friday that the shoulder is in good shape.

“I feel good,” Flacco said. “I’ve never really talked about injuries before, so I don’t know what to say, but I feel good.”

Asked about Thursday’s practice, Flacco indicated he was comfortable throwing the ball.

“It went well. I was happy with how it went,” Flacco said.

Flacco said an injured throwing shoulder is a new experience for him and it was important to test it out during the week.

“I’ve never really dealt with it before. I guess there’s a point where it’s not really up to you, it’s just how it’s reacting and how you feel,” Flacco said. “That’s why I wanted to test it out a little bit.”

After his shoulder passed the test, Flacco should play on Sunday.