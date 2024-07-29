Ja’Marr Chase, Trey Hendrickson remain out of Bengals practice

Two of the Bengals’ top players are not practicing in training camp.

Star wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase hasn’t practiced since camp opened, and although he and coach Zac Taylor won’t say why, Chase obviously wants to get paid a lot more money than the $1.055 million base salary he’s due this year. Bengals owner Mike Brown has indicated he doesn’t see a new contract for Chase coming any time soon. They’re at an impasse and Chase appears to be in no hurry to get on the field for a team that won’t pay him what he thinks a player of his caliber deserves.

And defensive end Trey Hendrickson has now missed three practices in a row after participating on the first day of training camp. Hendrickson requested a trade early in the offseason, but he later said he wants to play for the Bengals a long time. Hendrickson is due to make $15 million this season and $16 million next season, so he’s not as underpaid as Chase is, but he clearly thinks he deserves more. Given that he has 39.5 sacks in his three seasons with the Bengals, including a career-high 17.5 last year, it’s hard to disagree.

The team isn’t saying much publicly, and neither is either player. But no team wants its best pass catcher and its best pass rusher to be on the sideline, and that’s where the Bengals’ best pass catcher and best pass rusher are now.