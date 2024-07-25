 Skip navigation
Ja’Marr Chase doesn’t practice for second straight day, he and Zac Taylor won’t say why

  
Published July 25, 2024 04:54 PM

Receiver Ja’Marr Chase did not practice for the second consecutive day to open training camp. But after the session, head coach Zac Taylor would not say the reason for Chase’s non-participation.

“He and I are on the same page,” Taylor said, via Kelsey Conway of the Cincinnati Enquirer.

Asked specifically if Chase’s reason for not practicing was contract-related, Taylor said, “It’s a plan that Ja’Marr and I have.”

Also via Conway, Chase was asked if he wasn’t practicing due to his contract and his response was, “No comment.”

Taylor, however, did specify that Chase is healthy.

Chase, 24, is eligible for a contract extension after completing his third season. But earlier this week, team owner Mike Brown suggested that the matter was closed for the time being, saying it’s unlikely “that this is the good time to negotiate.”

“I’m not going to rule anything out, but I will tell you that the die has probably been cast,” Brown said.

Brown, however, also said that the team would “bend over backward” to sign Chase.

Taylor did not indicate when Chase might begin practicing. The receiver did not participate in the voluntary portion of the offseason program. Chase attended mandatory minicamp, but didn’t participate in team drills.

“I don’t expect anything else other than the plan he and I have in place,” Taylor said, while not sharing whatever the plan is. “He and I have talked every single day and we’re on the same page.”

Whenever Chase does return to practice, Taylor has plenty of confidence the receiver won’t miss a beat.

“He’s a freak,” Taylor said.

Chase is set to make $1.055 million in base salary in 2024. The Bengals picked up Chase’s fifth-year option for 2025, when he is set to make $21.816 million guaranteed.

A new deal for Chase is likely to be in the neighborhood of Minnesota’s Justin Jefferson, who recently agreed to a four-year deal worth $140 million with $110 million in guarantees.