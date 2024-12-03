Jameis Winston: “I’m just praying to the Lord to deliver me from pick-sixes”

Browns quarterback Jameis Winston threw three interceptions, two of which were returned for touchdowns, in Monday night’s loss to the Broncos. After the game he blamed himself and asked for divine intervention for improvement.

“I’m just praying to the Lord to deliver me from pick-sixes,” Winston said.

Asked if he apologized to his teammates for the way he played, Winston answered, “I did.”

“It was my fault. That’s evident. Two touchdowns by the defense, pick-sixes. I’ve been here before. I’ve got to play better,” Winston said.

Winston, who also had 497 passing yards and four touchdowns, said the Browns will win as soon as he eliminates the mistakes.

“It’s tough for any team to win when you have two defensive touchdowns that the quarterback gave them. Defense played good, offense played well, I didn’t do a great job,” Winston said. “I got to play better. That’s the biggest thing.”