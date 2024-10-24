 Skip navigation
Arizona Cardinals v Green Bay Packers
Kyler Murray: Learn from the last one, focus on the next one
Drake Maye throws three TD passes, but Patriots get blown out by Texans to fall to 1-5
Will Anderson is the AFC defensive player of the week
Report: Nick Chubb is expected to play in Week 7
Report: Nick Chubb is expected to play in Week 7
Jameis Winston says he's preparing to show he's "a great NFL starter" on Sunday

  
October 24, 2024

Browns quarterback Jameis Winston has been mostly a backup for the last five years, but he’s starting on Sunday, and he thinks he’s going to show he’s a lot more than just a backup.

Winston, who will start in place of the injured Deshaun Watson against the Ravens, said he’s not just a good starter but a great starter.

“I view this as an opportunity to go out there and be my very best, and when I’m my very best, I’m a great NFL starter,” Winston said.

Winston said he’s excited to start on Sunday.

“I’m extremely grateful to have yet another opportunity to do what the Lord has called me to do in the NFL, and that’s be a starting NFL quarterback. So I’m beyond grateful for this, I am prepared, and I’ll do my very best,” Winston said.

Realistically, if the 30-year-old Winston were going to show he’s a great starting quarterback, he probably would have done that by now. But he does have talent and has played well at times. And he couldn’t possibly be worse than Watson.