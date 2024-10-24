Jameis Winston says he’s preparing to show he’s “a great NFL starter” on Sunday

Browns quarterback Jameis Winston has been mostly a backup for the last five years, but he’s starting on Sunday, and he thinks he’s going to show he’s a lot more than just a backup.

Winston, who will start in place of the injured Deshaun Watson against the Ravens, said he’s not just a good starter but a great starter.

“I view this as an opportunity to go out there and be my very best, and when I’m my very best, I’m a great NFL starter,” Winston said.

Winston said he’s excited to start on Sunday.

“I’m extremely grateful to have yet another opportunity to do what the Lord has called me to do in the NFL, and that’s be a starting NFL quarterback. So I’m beyond grateful for this, I am prepared, and I’ll do my very best,” Winston said.

Realistically, if the 30-year-old Winston were going to show he’s a great starting quarterback, he probably would have done that by now. But he does have talent and has played well at times. And he couldn’t possibly be worse than Watson.