nbc_pft_commanderstitans_241202.jpg
Commanders ‘restored hope’ in win vs. Titans
nbc_pft_houvsjax_241202.jpg
Lawrence carted off after illegal hit by Al-Shaair
nbc_pft_eberflus_241202.jpg
Best fits to replace Eberflus in Chicago

Other PFT Content

Netflix Ahead Of Earnings Figures
NFL is standing by Netflix; it has 150 million reasons to do so
NFL: SEP 14 Vikings at Eagles
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
New York Jets v Arizona Cardinals
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
Jameis Winston’s fourth touchdown pass gives Browns 32-31 lead

  
Published December 2, 2024 11:21 PM

Jameis Winston and Jerry Jeudy are carving up the Browns.

Winston is 30-of-49 for 446 yards, and Jeudy has eight catches for 219 yards and a touchdown against his former team.

Winston’s fourth touchdown of the night — a 5-yarder to running back Nick Chubb — has given the Browns a 32-31 lead with 8:57 left.

The Browns’ nine-play, 72-yard go-ahead drive was set up by a Denzel Ward interception of Bo Nix on a pass intended for Marvin Mims. Nix hit Mims for a 93-yard touchdown early in the third quarter.

The Browns have 503 yards against a defense entered the game allowing 296 yards per game. The Browns had 298 yards at halftime.