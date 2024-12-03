Jameis Winston’s fourth touchdown pass gives Browns 32-31 lead

Jameis Winston and Jerry Jeudy are carving up the Browns.

Winston is 30-of-49 for 446 yards, and Jeudy has eight catches for 219 yards and a touchdown against his former team.

Winston’s fourth touchdown of the night — a 5-yarder to running back Nick Chubb — has given the Browns a 32-31 lead with 8:57 left.

The Browns’ nine-play, 72-yard go-ahead drive was set up by a Denzel Ward interception of Bo Nix on a pass intended for Marvin Mims. Nix hit Mims for a 93-yard touchdown early in the third quarter.

The Browns have 503 yards against a defense entered the game allowing 296 yards per game. The Browns had 298 yards at halftime.