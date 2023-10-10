James Conner could miss some time with his knee injury

Cardinals running back James Conner injured his knee in Sunday’s loss to the Bengals, playing only 12 snaps.

The Cardinals added running back Tony Jones Jr. off waivers from the Saints, a sign Conner could miss time with his injury. Coach Jonathan Gannon confirmed that could be the case, though Conner’s injury does not sound as if it’s season-ending.

“I’m not quite sure yet, but it looks like [Conner could miss] a little bit of time,” Gannon told Arizona Sports on Monday. “We’re still working through that. James will be back at some point but honestly just wanted to add another back for some depth there to make sure we’re OK there for practice and for the games.”

Conner finished with six carries for 46 yards against the Bengals.

Undrafted rookie Emari Demercado replaced him and accounted for 57 scrimmage yards and a touchdown on 11 touches.

The Cardinals also have Keaontay Ingram on the 53-player roster, and Damien Williams and Corey Clement are practice squad options.

“Damien we added last week, so he’ll be up, and we’ll try to get him going,” Gannon said. “But I like where Emari and Keaontay are at so we got some good options in there if James does miss some time that we can fill the void and play football.”