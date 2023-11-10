James Conner “trending in the right direction” for Sunday

It looks like quarterback Kyler Murray will have some company in making a return to the Cardinals lineup this Sunday.

Running back James Conner was designated to return from injured reserve earlier this week and his practice sessions appear to be going well. Head coach Jonathan Gannon said on Friday that Conner is “trending in the right direction” to be activated and play against the Falcons.

Conner has been out with a knee injury since Week Five. Rookie Emari Demercado has been the lead back for much of Conner’s absence, but he’s missed practice all week with his own knee injury so Conner’s return would be a welcome development in the backfield.

The Cardinals will release a full injury report with injury designations later on Friday.