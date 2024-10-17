James Cook upgraded to full participant, Ray Davis added to injury report

One of Buffalo’s running backs appears to be on the mend but another has been added to the report.

James Cook (toe) was upgraded from limited on Wednesday to full on Thursday. Cook did not play in the Bills’ Monday win over the Jets.

In five games this season, Cook has 309 yards rushing with four touchdowns and 11 receptions for 123 yards with a TD.

But Ray Davis, who starred in that victory with 152 yards from scrimmage, popped up on Thursday’s injury report as limited with a calf issue. Davis took 20 carries for 97 yards and caught three passes for 55 yards.

Also on the injury report, defensive tackle Daquan Jones (foot/vet rest) did not practice on Thursday.

Linebacker Terrel Bernard (pectoral), fullback Reggie Gilliam (hamstring), receiver Mack Hollins (shoulder), cornerback Taron Johnson (forearm), tight end Dalton Kincaid (collarbone), and defensive tackle Ed Oliver (hamstring) were all limited.

Quarterback Josh Allen (left hand), defensive tackle Austin Johnson (oblique), center Connor McGovern (shoulder), tight end Quintin Morris (shoulder), receiver Khalil Shakir (ankle), and quarterback Mitchell Trubisky (knee) were full. Returning from injured reserve, running back Darrynton Evans (hamstring) was also full.