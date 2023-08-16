Jameson Williams leaves practice after grabbing hamstring

Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams made an early exit from Wednesday’s practice.

Media members at the workout report that Williams pulled up while running a route and grabbed his right hamstring. Williams laid down to be looked at by trainers and then walked inside for further evaluation.

It’s not the first time Williams has dealt with an injury this summer. He missed time earlier in camp with a leg issue and those issues have been poorly timed as Williams needs reps after missing most of last season while recovering from a torn ACL.

Williams is also going to miss the first six weeks of this season while serving a suspension, so the work he’s doing now is all the more significant.

The Lions also saw Amon-Ra St. Brown leave practice to have his lower leg checked out, but he remained on the field and was running on the side so it appears he’s trying to work through the injury.