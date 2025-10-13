Jameson Williams TD catch puts Lions back on top, 10-6

The Lions were a little less methodical on their second possession of the night against the Chiefs.

It paid off with a touchdown.

Quarterback Jared Goff hit Jameson Williams over the middle, with the receiver breaking a couple of tackles for a 22-yard touchdown.

It was Williams’ second touchdown of 2025.

After starting with the ball at their own 29, the Lions quickly moved into Kansas City territory with Goff’s 26-yard pass over the middle to Sam LaPorta. David Montgomery then ran it down to Kansas City’s 29 with a 13-yard gain.

A couple of plays later, the Lions converted their only third down of the possession with Goff’s scoring strike to Williams.

Goff has started Sunday’s game 7-of-7 for 85 yards with a touchdown.