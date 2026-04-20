Jared Goff confident Lions offensive line will be “just fine”

The Lions will open their offseason program on Monday with a different looking offense from the one that quarterback Jared Goff piloted in Week 18 of the 2025 season.

Drew Petzing is now the offensive coordinator and the team has parted ways with two of their starting offensive linemen. Penei Sewell is expected to move to left tackle to replace Taylor Decker and Cade Mays was signed as the likely starter at center. Larry Borom also joined the team as a free agent and is in line start at right tackle.

Those are significant changes, but Goff said this weekend that he’s not concerned about how the pieces are going to fit together.

“They’ll be just fine,” Goff said, via Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press. “I’m excited to see Penei step into even more of a role in that room being the longest-tenured guy now.”

The Lions currently have nine picks in this year’s draft and they could use one or more of them to further reshape a line that will be charged with giving Goff time to make the new offense reach its full potential.